Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,059 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,059 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Progressive by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

