Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 598,390 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 598,390 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

RIGL stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $638.98 million, a P/E ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

