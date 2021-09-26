Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

