Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,327 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

