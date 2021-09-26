Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Carvana by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Carvana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 348,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,123,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total transaction of $3,029,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,168.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $18,349,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $183,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,090,434 shares of company stock worth $362,765,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $321.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.25. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.08.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

