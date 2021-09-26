Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after buying an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,640,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $41,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $302.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.82 and a 1-year high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.