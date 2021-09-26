Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after buying an additional 614,223 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $90,517,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $89,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $969,002 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $207.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.91. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

