Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $43,483,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,250,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

