Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $338,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

