Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 41,548 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,548 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 110,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

