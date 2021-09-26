Park City Group (PCYG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park City Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Park City Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

