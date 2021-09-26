Park Lawn Co. (PLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 14th

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of PLC opened at C$37.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 39.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.04. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$26.88 and a 52-week high of C$38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$88.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.44.

In other news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,334.57.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

