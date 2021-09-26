Patrick Charles Evans Purchases 36,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,731.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,147,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$469,491.12.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 3,016 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,114.71.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

Shares of MRZ traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.37. 17,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,490. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.49. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

