PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.67

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. Research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $3,777,000. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

