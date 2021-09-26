Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,033,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $303.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $217.11 and a one year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

