Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $264,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.58.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $321.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.91. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.63 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

