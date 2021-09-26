Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $32,000 in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.18.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML).
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.