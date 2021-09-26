Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $32,000 in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

