Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,199,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.37 and a 12 month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

