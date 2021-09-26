Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $397,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

