Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

