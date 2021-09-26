Pendle Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $854,251.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00101768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00133767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,038.12 or 0.99949962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.50 or 0.06665617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.00757890 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

