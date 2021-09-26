PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,262,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,451,000 after buying an additional 751,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

