PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $13.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.64.

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

