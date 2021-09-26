Phantasma Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $68.91 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,294.08 or 0.99997512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00091840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002342 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.81 or 0.00572383 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.