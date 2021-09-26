Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.5% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $522,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,688. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.