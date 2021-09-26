Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Purchased by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSXP opened at $35.73 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

