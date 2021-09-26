PirateCash Trading Down 28.7% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $652,404.43 and $2,205.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,929,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

