Pizza Hits Market Cap of $1.00 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $163,232.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001536 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.56 or 0.00982079 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

