POA (POA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $145,424.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. POA has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $145,424.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,068,204 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
