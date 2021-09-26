Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

POSH traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 409,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,074. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 12,526 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $316,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,791,204.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,475 shares of company stock worth $18,342,184 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

