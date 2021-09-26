Primecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.83 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $997,395.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,850,175 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

