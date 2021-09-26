Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Forward Air worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRD. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

