Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,629 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of American Equity Investment Life worth $19,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 118.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $10,245,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

