Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dorman Products by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dorman Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Dorman Products by 29.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.13. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

