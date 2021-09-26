Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $19,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after acquiring an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,731,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,271,000 after buying an additional 268,426 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 8.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.