Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.85 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Incyte worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.