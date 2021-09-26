Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Raised to $50.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.