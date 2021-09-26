Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.21, but opened at $49.70. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Progress Software shares last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 14,387 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Progress Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Progress Software by 95.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Progress Software by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

About Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

