Project Pai (PAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $20.52 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00098394 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024488 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,775,954,510 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,863,709 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

