ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000.

NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $68.55 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $93.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36.

