Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGAOY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY remained flat at $$4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

