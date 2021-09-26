Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. 1,807,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,719. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

