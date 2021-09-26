QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of QAD worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.77 and a beta of 1.33.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair cut QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

