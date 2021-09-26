QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 21.9% Lower This Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $162,667.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00067368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00103266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00134971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,419.40 or 0.99773063 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.35 or 0.07032348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.22 or 0.00751921 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars.

