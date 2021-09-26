Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Raised by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

NYSE DGX opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.