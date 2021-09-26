Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

