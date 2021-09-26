Quilter Plc Acquires 289 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Unity Software by 627.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Unity Software by 449.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $2,197,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock valued at $146,128,922. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $142.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.96.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.