Quilter Plc Buys 58 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.59.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.