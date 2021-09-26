Quilter Plc Buys New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

Shares of GM stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

