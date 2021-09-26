Quilter Plc Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 403,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

NYSE:PH opened at $287.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $193.40 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.